PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 18,000 crore infrastructure initiatives in Vizianagaram, calling it a symbol of Andhra Pradesh's rapid growth. He inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport and praised CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the rollout, inauguration, and foundation stone laying of major infrastructure initiatives worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore during his visit to Vizianagaram symbolise the rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, the PM said, "Development projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore have been launched, inaugurated, and had their foundation stones laid here. These development works symbolise the rapid pace at which Andhra Pradesh is progressing today."

Vision for 'Swarna Andhra'

Furthermore, PM Modi framed the rollout of major infrastructure and developmental initiatives as a vital step toward realising the goal of a prosperous "Swarna Andhra" (Golden Andhra Pradesh). "Today is a very significant day for the development of Andhra Pradesh, and for the vision of Swarna Andhra. I feel fortunate to be on this sacred land of North Andhra today on such an auspicious occasion during a holy month. First of all, I bow at the feet of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. I bow to Lord Kurmanath Swami and Goddess Politalli Ammavaru," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Praises CM Chandrababu Naidu

He further praised the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for modern infrastructural development, given the inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport as well as the setting of a world record for the Dhimsa dance by the tribal women. "It is a hallmark of Chandrababu that he has embraced both aspects. On one hand, the construction of an airport, a facility that reaches for the skies, and on the other, the setting of a world record for the Dhimsa dance by our tribal sisters. I particularly appreciate this vision of Chandrababu," he said.

Inaugurations and Development Projects

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. He will dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore there. The PM received a warm welcome as he arrived at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are also with him.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport: A Boost for the Region

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, a release said.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region. (ANI)