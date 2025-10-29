PM Narendra Modi lauded Gujarat's Kandla Port for commissioning India's first indigenous 1 MW green hydrogen plant. Speaking at the Maritime Leaders' Conclave, he called it a national pride and a key step for India's Net Zero vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Maritime Leaders' Conclave during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum. In his address, the Prime Minister lauded Gujarat's Kandla Port, calling it the pride of the country, a release said.

India's First Indigenous Green Hydrogen Plant

He said that, for the first time, an Indian port has set up a megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility - and Kandla Port has achieved this remarkable milestone. It is worth mentioning that during his recent visit to Kutch, the foundation stone of a 10 MW green hydrogen plant was laid, out of which a 1 MW unit has already been commissioned. In a very short span, Kandla Port successfully set up the country's first Make-in-India-based 1 MW green hydrogen plant, ushering in a new era for India's port sector.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also praised this initiative of DPA in a post on X, saying, "This is a commendable effort that strengthens sustainable development and advances India's Net Zero vision." This plant will play a significant role in supporting India's mission to reduce carbon emissions.

A Step Towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The new facility is the first time in the country that such a futuristic initiative has been taken up by the Government of India port, laying the foundation for transformation in the maritime sector. It is a living example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with Gujarat once again playing a leading role in the nation's development journey.

This achievement of Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has not only brought great pride to Gujarat but also to the entire country. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, is achieving continuous progress, under the leadership of Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, DPA, Kandla.