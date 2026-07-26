In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi hailed the induction of INS Mahendragiri as a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', praised DRDO's missile tests, the launch of private rocket Vikram-1, and highlighted key achievements in sports and science.

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy during the 136th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, highlighting that the modern warship has been designed and built in the country. He noted that more than 75 per cent of the materials used in the vessel are indigenous, describing it as a symbol of the growing strength of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Indian Navy inducted the indigenously built advanced stealth frigate 'INS Mahendragiri' into its Eastern Fleet during a ceremony presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on July 11. The warship, with over 75 per cent indigenous content, has a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and the capability to reach speeds of up to 28 knots. It is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles as well as advanced stealth features, modern sensors, network-centric combat systems and state-of-the-art weapon suites

A Boost for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence

During the broadcast, PM Modi also praised DRDO's scientists and engineers for successfully testing the Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket, declaring that this success is the result of the collective perseverance of the country's scientists and engineers. "Today, alongside the courage of her soldiers, India is also continuously strengthening her technological capabilities. A few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was inducted into the Indian Navy. This modern warship has been designed and built in India itself. More than 75 percent of the materials used in it are indigenous. It is a symbol of the growing strength of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. This very month, the DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket. Behind this success lies the collective perseverance of our scientists and engineers. Only two-three days ago, the DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile," said PM Modi.

Private Sector Soars in India's Space Journey

In his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying the achievement has filled every citizen with pride and marked a historic moment for India's space sector, as he highlighted the growing role of private players in the country's space journey. "Every Indian is filled with pride following the successful launch of 'Vikram-1' last Sunday. All of us Indians were witness to this historic moment for India's Space sector. It is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators achieved something that was once difficult to even imagine... they displayed remarkable skill, passion, and patience. For a long time, our Space sector remained closed to the private sector, denying many interested young people the opportunity to showcase their talent. Keeping the interests of the youth in mind, we opened up the space sector to private enterprise, and today, the world is witnessing the results," said PM Modi.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit on July 18, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM), before injecting its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit.

Expanding Defence Exports

Further highlighting India's achievements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the country is touching new heights in defence production and defence exports, declaring that India would supply BrahMos and Astra missiles to Indonesia. "Today, whether it's defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is constantly reaching new heights. Earlier this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major deal was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence in India's defence equipment and technology is growing," added PM Modi.

From Manipur's Lake to the Cosmos

Shifting focus from defence milestones, PM Modi gave a special shout-out to Manipur-born astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram, who works in Japan and was part of a team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies. In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted that they named the entire cluster the "Loktak proto-cluster" after a beautiful lake in the state, remarking that Manipur's Loktak is shining not only on the country's map but also across the vast cosmos.

Indian Students Shine at Science Olympiads

The Prime Minister highlighted the performance of Indian students at this year's International Science Olympiads, expressing pride in the achievements of the nation's youth. In the 136th episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Our young friends are also making Bharat proud in the field of science. Science Olympiads are among the most significant competitions in the world, and a large number of students participate in them. Olympiads for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics were held this month. In these competitions, the Indian contingent delivered an outstanding performance."

Highlighting thier exceptional performance at the Olympiads, he added, "All five of our students won gold medals in the Physics Olympiad, and Bharat secured the first rank... In the Chemistry Olympiad too, all the students won gold medals. This has been the best performance so far. In the Biology Olympiad also, students of our country won medals, including a gold medal. Meanwhile, in the Mathematics Olympiad, our students won two gold and four silver medals. I am very proud of the youth of the country."

Call for Water Conservation

Shifting his focus to the environment, Prime Minister urged citizens to turn the 'Catch The Rain' campaign into a mass movement, calling for collective efforts to conserve rainwater, recharge groundwater and revive traditional water bodies across the country. He said a special nationwide campaign has been underway since July 4 to give fresh momentum to rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of old water bodies and tree plantation in the country.

Historic Victories in Sports

PM Modi also expressed pride over India's recent sporting achievements, highlighting PV Sindhu's historic triumph at the Japan Open as a landmark moment and praising her accomplishment as a moment of pride for the entire nation. He also hailed the Indian women's cricket team's historic Test victory at Lord's earlier this month, describing the achievement as a landmark moment and a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history. "Our youth have achieved remarkable feats in sports recently. PV Sindhu has become the first Indian to win the Japan Open title in badminton; the entire nation is proud of this achievement of hers. The Indian women's cricket team also won its first-ever Test match at the Lords Stadium in London. This is a historic victory; our team won the match by a massive margin of 270 runs. But that is not all - in the long history of Lord's, this was the first Test match played by a women's team. It was on this very ground that India won her first Cricket World Cup in 1983. Now, our 'Nari Shakti' has brought glory to the nation there," said PM Modi.

Tributes to Kargil Heroes

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the 1999 Kargil War, saying Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds everyone of the "extraordinary courage" displayed by the armed forces in the face of extreme challenges.

Encouraging 'Vocal for Local' and Public Participation

At the end of the programme, PM Modi urged people to honour weavers by encouraging handloom crafts and strengthening the spirit of being 'Vocal for Local'.

The Prime Minister also said that he looks forward to suggestions of people ahead of his address to the nation on Independence Day. "Every year before August 15, you send me myriad ideas and suggestions. This year as well, please do share your thoughts on MyGov. I look forward to your suggestions," he said. (ANI)