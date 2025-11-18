PM Modi praised the Indian Archery team for their best-ever showing at the Asian Archery Championships 2025. The team won 10 medals, including 6 Golds, and secured a historic Recurve Men's Gold after 18 years, a feat he called remarkable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Archery team for their best-ever performance at the Asian Archery Championships 2025, his office said in a statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Historic Victory with 10 Medals

PM Modi said that the team has delivered their best-ever showing at the Championships, bringing home a total of 10 medals, including 6 Golds. He highlighted the historic Recurve Men's Gold medal, secured after a gap of 18 years. The Prime Minister also appreciated the strong performances in individual events and the successful Compound title defences.

The Prime Minister said that this remarkable achievement will inspire numerous aspiring athletes across the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to our Archery team on their best ever performance at the Asian Archery Championships 2025. They have brought home 10 medals, including 6 Golds. Notable among these was the historic Recurve Men's Gold after 18 years. At the same time, there were strong showings in individual events and successful Compound title defences too. This is indeed a very special feat, which will motivate many upcoming athletes." (ANI)