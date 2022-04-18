PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat

PM Modi visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar and observed all the details of the exhibition. He also interacted with students, teachers and parents of government schools in the state. At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prior to this, he also paid a flower tribute to Rishi Veda Vyas and lit the lamp.

PM Modi on Monday landed in Ahmedabad for a three-day visit in Gujarat and is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for few projects in the state. He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

On April 19, at around 9:40 am, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha, PMO stated.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

On April 20, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, the PMO further said. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc, ANI reported.

The official release by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it, the report further stated.