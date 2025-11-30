A woman said her five-year-old son needed surgery to have his tonsils removed for pollution-linked complications that he developed after the family moved to Noida two years ago.

A woman has revealed that her five-year-old son was forced to undergo major throat surgery after developing serious pollution-linked complications soon after the family relocated to Noida. Sakshi Pahwa, a resident of Sector 143, said the child began battling chronic allergies, persistent nasal blockage, inflamed tonsils and severe breathing distress.

“We moved from Sirsa to Noida two years ago, and soon after, my son began suffering persistent coughs and colds. At first, we thought it was just seasonal flu, but his condition steadily worsened. Continuous allergies, dust and pollution made it difficult for him to breathe,” the child’s father, Sachin Kamboj, told TOI. “We tried homoeopathy and allopathy both, nothing worked.”

Medical experts treating the boy confirmed that relentless exposure to hazardous air and environmental irritants had triggered an enlargement of his adenoids and tonsils. The only option left was a combined adenoidectomy and tonsillectomy with turbinate reduction, performed at a private hospital in Gurgaon last week to free his airway and restore normal breathing.

Hospital documents revealed severe breathing obstruction caused by enlarged adenoids, swollen tonsils and turbinate hypertrophy. His nasal passages had narrowed drastically, forcing him to gasp for air at night, snore heavily in his sleep and endure constant pain during swallowing.

“During the Covid lockdown, cases of such inflammations nearly disappeared. However, they have surged again recently, suggesting that pollution may play a significant role in triggering respiratory issues like adenoid and tonsil inflammation,” said Dr Shashidhar, who treated the child. “Pollution also provokes allergic reactions and directly affects the respiratory system. It is therefore crucial for everyone to take proactive measures to protect their health.”

Doctors report rise in allergy cases

Doctors across Delhi-NCR echo this alarming trend. “Over the past few months, we have seen a 20-30% increase in allergy and sinus cases. Erratic weather, prolonged viral infections, and consistently high pollution levels are the main contributors. On an average OPD day, the number of patients with allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, or new-onset respiratory allergies has nearly doubled,” said Dr Vijay Arora, principal director and head at Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram.

“Pollution remains the strongest trigger. High PM2.5 and 10 levels cause persistent nasal irritation, congestion, sneezing, and sinus pressure. Children aged 5 to 15 years are particularly vulnerable due to developing immunity, while adults between 25 and 40 years also show increased sinusitis cases, largely from pollution and lifestyle factors,” he added.

Dr B Vageesh Padiyar, senior consultant and head of ENT at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, said that people often mistakenly believe allergies are hereditary. In reality, countless residents with no prior history have developed severe symptoms in the past couple of years. He noted that the child’s condition mirrored this surge, and he, too, had advised the family to move forward with surgery.