PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

PM Modi inaugurated Vantara, an animal rescue and conservation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He interacted with rescued animals, visited the wildlife hospital, and observed conservation efforts. Modi also extended wishes on World Wildlife Day, reaffirming India's commitment to biodiversity and wildlife preservation.

ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): Showing his love and affection for animals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant were also present at the inauguration.

During his visit, PM Modi explored various facilities at the centre and closely interacted with various animals that have been rehabilitated there. He also checked the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities equipped with MRI, CT scans, and ICUs.

The Prime Minister's visit included heartwarming interactions with the centre's resident animals. In a video shared on the official YouTube handle of PM Modi, he could be seen playing with and feeding various species, including Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cub, Clouded Leopard cub, which is a rare and endangered species, Caracal cub, among others.
The White Lion cub, which was fed by PM Modi, was born at the Centre after his mother was rescued and brought to Vantara for care.

The Caracals, which were once in abundance in India, are now becoming a rare sight. In Vantara, Caracals are bred under a breeding program in captivity for their preservation and are released into the wild later.

PM Modi visited the MRI room at the hospital and witnessed an Asiatic Lion undergoing an MRI. He also visited the Operation Theatre where a Leopard was going through a life-saving surgery after being hit by a car on the highway and brought here after rescue.

The rescued animals at the centre are kept in places which closely mirror their natural habitat. Some of the key conservation initiatives undertaken at the Centre include Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, One-Horned Rhinoceros, among others.

PM Modi also sat face to face with a Golden Tiger, 4 Snow Tigers who were brothers and were rescued from a circus where they were made to perform tricks, a White Lion and a Snow Leopard.

PM patted an Okapi, came face to face with Chimpanzees in teh open who were rescued from a facility where they were kept as pets, hugged and lovingly played with Orangutan who were earlier kept in an over crowded facility, saw up close a Hippopotamus which was under water, saw crocodiles, undertook a walk in between Zebras, fed a Giraffe and a Rhino calf. The one-horned rhino calf was orphaned as her mother died at the facility.

He also saw a large Python, a unique two-headed snake, a two-headed Turtle, a Tapir, Leopard cubs which were left in an agricultural field and later spotted by villagers and rescued, Giant otter, Bongo (antelope), and Seals. He saw elephants in their jacuzzi.

The hydrotherapy pools support recovery of elephants suffering from arthritis and foot problems, and improve their mobility. He also saw the workings of the elephant hospital, which is the largest such hospital in the world.

He also released parrots which had been rescued at the Centre. PM Modi also interacted with doctors, supporting staff and workers who are managing various facilities at the Centre.
Exhibiting his love for wildlife, Prime Minister Modi earlier took a lion safari at the Gir National Park in Gujarat on Monday on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

The Prime Minister also extended wishes on World Wildlife Day and said, "Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role--let's safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife." (ANI)

