PM Modi inaugurated an exhibition of Lord Buddha's Piprahwa relics, repatriated after 127 years. He urged people to visit and praised the effort. He also paid tribute to social reformer Savitribai Phule and warrior queen Rani Velu Nachiyar.

PM Modi Inaugurates Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex here on Saturday. The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site. PM Modi had posted pictures from the exhibition and exhorted visitors to experience the exposition.

"This Exposition brings together: The Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century. Authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi and the Indian Museum, Kolkata. This Exposition is in line with our commitment to further popularising the noble thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. It is also an effort to further deepen the bond between our youth and our rich culture. I would also like to appreciate everyone who worked towards the repatriation of these relics," he said.

The event has drawn attention from historians, cultural enthusiasts, and Buddhist followers from across the country and abroad, showcasing India's efforts to preserve and celebrate its ancient heritage.

PM Pays Tribute to Savitribai Phule, Rani Velu Nachiyar

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on their birth anniversary, acknowledging their inspirational contributions to society.

Tributes to Savitribai Phule

PM Modi highlighted Savitribai Phule's contribution to transforming Indian society through service and education.In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, we remember a pioneer whose life was devoted to the transformation of society through service and education. She was committed to principles of equality, justice and compassion. She believed that education was the most powerful instrument of social change and focused on transforming lives through knowledge as well as learning. Her work in caring for the vulnerable is also noteworthy."

Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher of India. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played an important role in improving women's rights in India. She is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism.

Phule and her husband founded one of the first Indian girls' school in Pune, at Bhide wada in 1848. She worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender. She is regarded as an important figure of the social reform movement in Maharashtra. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer.

Tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar

Paying tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar, PM Modi said that through her opposition to colonial oppression, she asserted that the right to rule India belongs to Indians alone."On the birthday of Rani Velu Nachiyar, I pay my respects to her. Possessing courage and strategic acumen, she is remembered as one of India's most valiant heroines. Having risen against colonial oppression, she asserted that the right to rule India belongs to Indians alone. Her commitment to good governance and cultural pride is also commendable. Her sacrifices and visionary leadership will inspire many generations," he said.

Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first woman from a royal family to have challenged the British Empire. Rani Velu Nachiyar took up arms when her husband and his second wife were killed by the combined forces of British soldiers and the son of the Nawab of Arcot.

Later, she escaped with her daughter, lived under the protection of Hyder Ali at Virupachi near Dindigul for eight years. During this period, she formed an army and formed an alliance with Gopala Nayaker and Hyder Ali with the aim of attacking the British. In 1780, Rani Velu Nachiyar fought the British with the military assistance of her allies and won the battle. (ANI)