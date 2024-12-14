PM Modi prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Prime Minister Modi visited Akshayavat in Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, offering prayers for global welfare and the success of Mahakumbh 2025. He also reviewed the development of the Akshayavat Corridor to ensure smooth access for millions of devotees attending the spiritual event.

On December 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Akshayavat in Prayagraj to offer prayers and seek blessings for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh 2025. The PM performed rituals at the revered site, including offering prayers at the sacred tree and lighting a ceremonial lamp to invoke divine blessings for global welfare and India’s prosperity. During the visit, he also performed ‘Pradakshina’ around Akshayavat, praying for the well-being of the world.

Akshayavat is considered a spiritual powerhouse, with strong associations with Lord Vishnu’s Veni Madhav, the protector deity of Prayagraj. According to ancient texts, the sacred tree represents the cosmic presence of Lord Brahma at its roots, Lord Vishnu in its middle, and Lord Shiva at its top. It is also part of the Kalpavriksha, a divine wish-fulfilling tree mentioned in the 14 gems from the churning of the ocean.



The PM, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, also took time to review the Akshayavat Corridor's development. The project, aimed at making the site more accessible to the millions of devotees expected for Mahakumbh 2025, is a key focus of efforts under Modi’s leadership and Yogi Adityanath’s administration.



Historically, Akshayavat has remained undiminished through numerous challenges, including those faced during the Mughal and British eras. Revered as a center of spiritual energy, it continues to play a vital role in reinforcing the cultural and spiritual identity of Sanatan Dharma worldwide.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Akshayavat underscores the nation’s focus on enhancing its spiritual legacy while ensuring a smooth and accessible experience for the pilgrims of Mahakumbh 2025.

