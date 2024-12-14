Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his contribution to Mahakumbh 2025, inaugurates key projects

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Narendra Modi for inaugurating 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore in Prayagraj. He highlighted Modi's role in transforming Kumbh 2019 and the plans for Mahakumbh 2025, emphasizing its spiritual, infrastructural, and digital advancements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Prayagraj and for inaugurating 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi emphasized the Prime Minister’s key role in transforming Kumbh 2019 and outlined the ambitious plans for Mahakumbh 2025.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the significant contribution of PM Modi in revitalizing sacred sites, such as the Akshay Vat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and in ensuring the highest standards for Mahakumbh 2025. He recalled the historical moment during Kumbh 2019, when devotees were able to witness the sacred Akshayvat, after hundreds of years, under the Prime Minister’s guidance. CM Yogi also mentioned the newly built Akshayvat Corridor and Saraswati Corridor, which will be inaugurated as part of the ongoing development in the region.



“The vision of a grand, divine, and digital Mahakumbh is being realized under the Prime Minister’s guidance,” said CM Yogi, noting that these projects will elevate the spiritual and infrastructural experience for millions of devotees. He particularly praised the inauguration of the 56-foot-high statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj at Shringverpur, a site of historical significance, along with the corridor at Maharishi Bhardwaj’s ashram, where Lord Ram once stayed.



The Chief Minister also acknowledged the transformation of Prayagraj and its surrounding districts into the world’s largest temporary city for Mahakumbh 2025, a project set to set new benchmarks in scale and grandeur. CM Yogi also expressed confidence that the meticulous planning and visionary leadership of PM Modi would ensure the success of Mahakumbh 2025.

“We are preparing to make Mahakumbh 2025 the most historic and unparalleled event, a grand, divine, and digital celebration that will be remembered for generations,” he said. The event was attended by various leaders, including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani.

