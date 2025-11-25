PM Modi inaugurated the 'Panchjanya' structure in Kurukshetra and visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra. He is also set to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas and perform pooja at Brahma Sarovar during the Gita Mahotsav.

PM Modi's Kurukshetra Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, in Haryana's Kurukshetra. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thereafter, PM Modi visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Commemoration and Worship

PM Modi is also scheduled to participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special Coin and Commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru, a release said. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

To honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Government of India is observing a year-long commemoration. Around 5:45 pm, the Prime Minister will perform "darshan and pooja at Brahma Sarovar", one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. This visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

'Dharma Dhwaj' Hoisted at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

PM Modi reached Kurukshetra after ceremonially hoisting the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction

Symbolism of the Sacred Flag

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

'Wounds of Centuries are Being Healed': PM Modi

Addressing the gathering at the 'Dwajarohan' ceremony, PM Modi said that India and the world have become "Ram-may" as he described the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple as a moment that heals "wounds of centuries" and marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years.

"Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Ram devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years," he said.