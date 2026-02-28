PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Micron Technology's semiconductor ATMP facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is now on the global semiconductor map, with the plant set to produce 'Made in India' memory chips.

India on Global Semiconductor Map

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that India has made a place in the semiconductor industry on the global map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand, Ahmedabad, where India will manufacture memory chips, Vaishnaw said.

"Memory chips will be manufactured in this plant. The semiconductor industry is foundational, and everything from cameras to mobiles needs memory chips. India has made a place in the semiconductor industry on the global map. There is a big ecosystem of semiconductor design in India, and it is moving forward quickly. Chips designed in India will now be manufactured here," the Union Minister said, addressing the gathering in Sanand.

Sanand to Become a Global Hub

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the facility in Sanand will become a global hub for semiconductors. "The progress of Gujarat could happen due to the diligent hard work of the Prime Minister. We believe that this cluster of Sanand will become the semiconductor hub of the world," CM Patel said.

Project Details and Future Scope

According to a press release from PMO, the inauguration of the semiconductor facility marked a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility. The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 5,00,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms. The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing, the press release said. The Sanand ATMP facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products, catering to customers across global markets. (ANI)