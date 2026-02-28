Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advised Arvind Kejriwal to fight injustice like Rahul Gandhi, stating 'crying won't get the job done.' He called both Kejriwal and PM Modi 'fraud' and labelled Punjab's AAP govt BJP's 'B-team'.

'Fight Like Rahul, Don't Cry': Kharge Slams Kejriwal

Referring to the incident of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's emotional breakdown in front of the media, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he should fight against "injustice" like Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, as "crying and wailing won't get the job done."

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to speak in the same manner as Congress President referred to both of them as "fraud" and advised people not follow them. Addressing the Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Punjab's Barnala, Kharge said, "Crying and wailing won't get the job done. If you want to fight against injustice, then fight as Rahul Gandhi ji does. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is crying and saying that my honour is gone, and I am a very virtuous man. If you are a virtuous man, you don't need to say it; the people of the country will say it themselves. The way he is speaking today, Narendra Modi used to speak in the same way before. These people are hypocrites; if you follow them, the country will be ruined."

Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, broke down outside the court after he was discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He emphasised that he was not corrupt, adding that the court had said that both he and Manish Sisodia were "kattar imandaar (brutally honest)".

AAP Govt in Punjab is 'BJP's B-Team'

Kharge further referred to the AAP government in Punjab as "BJP's B team" as he flagged the increasing crime in the state. "The land of Punjab is renowned for 'social justice'. The Gurus here spread harmony in society and spoke of unity. But today, on this land, bullets are being fired, people are being killed, and women are being raped. Yet the state government remains silent. In fact, the Punjab government is the B-team of the BJP. These people have never joined the struggles of farmers, labourers, and youth. The Punjab government does not want people here to live in unity," he said.

Kharge Targets PM, Calls Him 'Surrender Modi'

Kharge also targeted PM Modi over the US-India interim trade deal, which he believed is the "surrender" of the BJP government, accusing them of "selling" the country. He added that the Punjab government is also following the BJP's footsteps. "This isn't 'Narendra Modi', it's 'Surrender Modi'. Whatever Trump says, Narendra Modi does exactly that. Modi is working to sell off the country. Modi is working to enslave the people of the country, and the BJP's B team is also following the same," he said.

Congress' criticism of the trade deal framework comes after India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. (ANI)