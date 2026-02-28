A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada's Vetlapalem has claimed 18 lives, with several others critically injured. CM Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site.

Eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical.

Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about th incident.

CM Reviews Tragic Incident

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district. The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)