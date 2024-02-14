PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir, first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; WATCH historic moment

The BAPS Mandir is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. It has been built on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the work for its structure has been going on since 2019.

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of his packed two-day visit to the UAE. The opening of the Rs 700 crore BAPS temple is seen as a significant occasion for the Hindu population in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates.

The 108-foot-tall building, which occupies 27 acres, will be the biggest Hindu temple in the Middle East. In 2015, the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheihk Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land for the Abu Mreikhah temple. Another 13.5 acres was donated in 2019, after which the construction of the temple began.

PM Modi laid the foundation for the temple in 2018, and Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha is building it. This morning marked the start of the idol consecration ritual.

Before heading to Abu Mreikhah to inaugurate the temple, PM Modi, who is on his third visit to the UAE in eight months, delivered the keynote address at the World Government Summit. Additionally, he had a bilateral meeting with President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai.

The PM opened Bharat Mart, a warehouse facility, earlier in the day. Its purpose is to give exporters a single, comprehensive platform to display their wide variety of goods under one roof, akin to China's "Dragon Mart."