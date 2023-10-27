PM Modi inaugurates 7th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

This technology is set to bring high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible regions within India. Jio showcased its innovative satellite broadband service at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 27) inaugurated an exhibition during the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress in Delhi. He was accompanied by Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, at the event. The spotlight of the exhibition was on Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which presented India's first satellite-based giga fiber service, known as 'JioSpaceFiber.'

This technology is set to bring high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible regions within India. Jio showcased its innovative satellite broadband service at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi.

During the event, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, had the honor of explaining to the Prime Minister the remarkable work his company is undertaking in the telecommunications sector.

As part of the program, as many as 100 5G Use Case Labs will be awarded to educational institutions across the country. These labs are being established as part of the ambitious 100 5G labs initiative, which aims to harness the potential of 5G technology by promoting the development of applications that cater to both India's unique requirements and global demands.

This initiative is expected to stimulate innovation across various socio-economic sectors, including education, agriculture, health, power, and transportation. Furthermore, it serves as a pivotal step towards building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country, paving the way for future technological advancements.

