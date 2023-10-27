Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amrit Kalash Yatra train departs from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 27

    The Amrit Kalash Yatra train, departing from Bengaluru's SMVT, carries sacred soil and saplings from 7500 regions across India to the 'Amrita Vatika' garden near Delhi's National War Memorial. This journey symbolizes unity and commemorates the Amrita Mahotsava of Independence, reflecting the diversity and harmony of the nation. The train travels from Bengaluru to Delhi and back, emphasizing the shared commitment to the homeland.

    Amrit Kalash Yatra train departs from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 27 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    The Amrit Kalash Yatra train, loaded with sacred pots carrying soil and saplings from across the nation, is all set to embark on its voyage from Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) to Delhi. The train, officially known as the SMVT Bengaluru-Nizamuddin-SMVT Bengaluru Special Train (Train No. 06507/06508), will commence its journey today at 1:30 PM from SMVT Bengaluru Railway Station.

    The Amrit Kalash Yatra is significant as it commemorates the Amrita Mahotsava of Independence. This unique journey involves the transportation of soil and saplings from 7500 different regions of India, each contained in a dedicated pot. These precious materials will find their new home in the 'Amrita Vatika' garden, which is located near the National War Memorial in Delhi.

    'Just like Moon, India will reach near the Sun': Amit Shah at 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' event

    The 'Amrita Vatika' garden project is not just a horticultural endeavour; it symbolizes the unity of the nation under the banner of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.' As the 7500 pots are planted in this garden, it will become a grand symbol of India's diversity and unity.

    Commuter shares ex-Google employee explores Bengaluru streets as Uber moto driver, Netizens react

    From Karnataka alone, 234 Kalash pots are being transported to Delhi as part of this significant journey. To facilitate this Amrit Kalash Yatra, the South Western Railway Department announced that the special train will travel from SMVT Bengaluru to Nizamuddin in Delhi and then return to its origin at the Bengaluru SMVT station.

    The most poignant moment of the day is the harmonious collection of ‘Mitti’ from various places, representing the unity and shared commitment of the people to their homeland.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon