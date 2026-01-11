PM Modi arrived in Rajkot to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. He highlighted India's rapid economic growth and termed the Saurashtra-Kutch region a major centre for driving momentum for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

After participating in the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajkot to inaugurate the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Saurashtra-Kutch' on Sunday. Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Bedi APMC Helipad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi accorded him a warm welcome, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Members of Parliament Parshottam Rupala, Rambhai Mokariya, Kesridevsinh Jhala, and District Panchayat President Pravina Rangani, MLAs Bhanuben Babariya, Uday Kangad, Ramesh Tilala, Mahendra Padalia, Jayesh Radadiya, Durlabhji Dethariya, Jitubhai Somani, and other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister.

India's Rapid Economic Ascent

PM Modi on Sunday highlighted India's rapid growth at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. He said that India was rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and termed Saurashtra and the Kutch region a major centre for driving momentum for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Addressing the regional conference, PM Modi said, "One-fourth of the 21st century is over. In the last few years, India has progressed rapidly and in that, Gujarat has played a crucial role. India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the data coming in makes it clear that global expectations from India are rising. India is the world's fastest-growing large economy. Inflation is under control."

Fact Sheet on India's Growth

He further cited 11-year progress and rising global expectations, noting that India leads in milk, generic medicines, and vaccine production. It is also no 2 in mobile manufacturing; no 3 in the startup ecosystem, aviation market, and metro networks. "Agricultural production is setting new records. It is number one in milk production. It is number one in generic medicine production. The country that produces the most vaccines in the world is India... Fact sheet on India's growth... Over the past 11 years, India has become the world's largest mobile data consumer. Our UPI has become the world's number 1 real-time digital transaction platform. Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. Today, India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. We are the third-largest aviation market. In terms of metro networks, we have joined the world's top 3," said PM Modi.

Saurashtra-Kutch: Anchor for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

He also highlighted Saurashtra and Kutch's transformation at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. Addressing the regional conference, PM Modi said, "Saurashtra and the Kutch region are becoming a major centre for giving momentum to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Saurashtra and Kutch play a significant role in making India a global manufacturing hub, a market-driven process that builds the greatest confidence among investors. In Rajkot, there are more than 2,50,000 MSMEs. In the various industrial clusters here, everything from screwdrivers to auto parts, machine tools, luxury car liners, and even parts for aeroplanes, fighter planes, and rockets are manufactured in Rajkot."

Overcoming Adversity Through Hard Work

PM Modi further said that Saurashtra and Kutch now drive India's growth, overcoming earthquakes, drought, water scarcity, and power issues. He said that no matter how big the challenge is, if hard work is done with honesty, success is inevitable. PM Modi further said, "Saurashtra and Kutch are regions of Gujarat that teach us that no matter how big the challenge, if we persevere with honesty and hard work, success is inevitable. This is the same Kutch that faced a devastating earthquake at the beginning of this century. This is the same Saurashtra where droughts were common for years. Women and girls had to walk for miles to fetch drinking water. There was no reliable electricity... Time changes, and it certainly does. The people of Saurashtra and Kutch have changed their destiny through their hard work. Today, Saurashtra and Kutch are not just regions of opportunity, but they have become an anchor region for India's growth."

Global Trust in India's Growth Story

He further said that the fact sheet on India's growth is based on the mantra of reform, perform had transform. "In solar power generation, India is among the top three. We are the third-largest aviation market. In terms of metro networks, we have joined the world's top 3 network. Global experts, global institutions are bullish regarding India. IMF calls India as engine of global growth. The world has trust in India because, amid great global uncertainty we are seeing the era of certainty in India. There is political stability in India. There is continuity in policy. Purchasing power of neo middle class is increasing. These factors have made India into hub of endless opportunities. Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is giving the message to investors that this is the right time to invest in Kutch and Saurashtra regions," PM Modi said.

Hub for Green Development and Energy Security

He also highlighted Saurashtra and Kutch's role in India's green growth at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, including the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park with 30 GW capacity in Kutch (5x Paris' size); Green Hydrogen Hubs in Kutch and Jamnagar, massive Battery Energy Storage System in Kutch with focus on sustainability. "Saurashtra and Kutch are also becoming a major hub for India's green development, green mobility, and energy security. A 30-gigawatt capacity Renewable Energy Park is being built in Kutch. This will be the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park. You can imagine that this park is five times larger than the city of Paris. That is, in this region, along with the commitment to clean energy, there is also the reality of business-scale implementation. All of you are familiar with the potential of green hydrogen. In India, unprecedented speed and scale of work is underway in this direction. Here, Kutch and Jamnagar are becoming major centres for green hydrogen production. A massive Battery Energy Storage System is being established in Kutch," said PM Modi.