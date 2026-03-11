The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Munniappa, a murder convict who had been absconding since June 2024 after jumping parole. He was convicted in a 2012 murder case and was nabbed from the Bawana area after evading arrest for months.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a murder convict who had been absconding since June 2024 after jumping parole. The accused, Munniappa, was apprehended from the Bawana area following sustained technical surveillance and field intelligence by the NDR team of the Crime Branch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Background of the Conviction

Police said Munniappa was convicted in a 2012 murder case registered at Bindapur, where two accused had allegedly assaulted a local resident with an iron rod in JJ Colony, Dwarka, leading to the victim's death. He was later convicted by a Dwarka court in 2016.

Parole Violation and Manhunt

The convict was granted four months' parole on February 5, 2024, from Mandoli Jail, but failed to surrender after the parole period ended and went absconding.

During the search operation, police found that the accused was frequently changing locations and SIM cards, moving across several states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, to evade arrest.

The Arrest

Acting on specific information, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid in Rajiv Nagar Extension, Bawana, and successfully apprehended him. After legal formalities, the accused has been sent back to Mandoli Jail.