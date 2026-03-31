PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore across Gujarat, including expressways, railways, power, and urban development initiatives.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar today during his visit to Gujarat to inaugurate multiple projects. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition known for his commitment to non-violence and propagation of Jainism, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

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Here are some glimpses of the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth which will be inaugurated today. May the thoughts of Bhagwan Mahavir always give strength and hope to humanity. pic.twitter.com/IycplhZJij — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2026 In a post on X, PM Modi shared a glimpse of the Samrat Samprati museum.

Mega Development Projects Across Gujarat

The Prime Minister will also travel to Vav-Tharad and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the Nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore.

Road and Highway Infrastructure

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-l of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of key road infrastructure projects, including the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road, which will ease traffic congestion and provide organised parking space beneath the structure. The Flyover Bridge at PDPU Junction on Gandhinagar-Koba-Arodram Road will also be inaugurated. The road connecting Gandhinagar to the airport handles a daily traffic volume of over 1,40,000 vehicles. The flyover will ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow from the CH-0 Junction to the airport between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Power Transmission Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate key power transmission projects, including the Khavda Pooling Station-2 and associated transmission systems for the evacuation of 4.5 GW of renewable energy, with a combined cost of around Rs 3,650 crore. These projects will strengthen renewable energy integration and transmission capacity.

Rail Sector Upgrades

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham-Adipur section (10.69 km). PM Modi will also inaugurate the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion project (54.83 km), which will improve rail connectivity and passenger movement in the region. He will also flag off the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarwa train service.

Urban Development and Healthcare

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 44 Urban Development projects worth around 5,300 crore across Gujarat, various Health and Family Welfare initiatives, including the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, and a similar facility at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.

Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister will inaugurate Tourism projects, including the Light and Sound Show at Rani ki Vav, Patan, the Water Screen Projection Show at Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar, and lay the foundation stone of tourism infrastructure works at Balaram Mahadev and Vishweshwar Mahadev in Banaskantha, aimed at enhancing tourism experience and promoting cultural heritage.

Water Supply Initiatives

The release said that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two major water pipeline projects worth around Rs 1,780 crore, including the Kasara-Dantiwada Pipeline in Banaskantha and the Dindrol-Mukteshwar Pipeline across Patan and Banaskantha. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the water supply scheme for Ambaji and the surrounding rural areas.

Riverfront Expansion and Other Projects

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for three Sabarmati Riverfront expansion projects in the Gandhinagar district, with a combined investment of around Rs 1000 crore and will also inaugurate the Government Boys Hostel at Vejalpur, Ahmedabad. (ANI)