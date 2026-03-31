PM Modi assured Gujarat that the 'Superfast Express of development' will continue, citing the state's Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget. He inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore across various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that the BJP-led government will continue the "Superfast Express of development" with people's trust from local government levels to Parliament. Hailing Gujarat's budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crores, PM Modi said, "Gujarat government has presented the budget of over 4 lakhs crores. This money will be spent on the development of villages, town and cities. As long as your trust remains--from the Panchayat to the Parliament--the 'Superfast Express' of development will continue to move forward at this very pace."

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Over Rs 20,000 Crore in Development Projects

PM Modi's remarks came while he was addressing a public gathering at Vav-Tharad after inaugurating and dedicating multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span key sectors including Power, Railways, Road Transport & Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development.

Gujarat's Solar Energy Leadership

PM noted Gujarat's achievements in solar power production, stating that the state is at the forefront of renewable energy development in India. "Today, Gujarat is leading the way in solar power, with its achievements shining brightly. The state is at the forefront of renewable energy development in India because it began focusing on this sector when there was little national attention. In 2010, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I initiated the establishment of a solar park--a multi-technology project that sparked the solar energy movement in the region," he said.

Key Infrastructure Projects Launched

Roads and Expressways

PM Modi inaugurated the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders and laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-lI) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of key road infrastructure projects, including the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road, which will ease traffic congestion and provide organised parking space beneath the structure.

Urban Development and Health Facilities

The Prime Minister further inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 Urban Development projects worth around 5,300 crore across Gujarat, various Health and Family Welfare initiatives, including the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, and a similar facility at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar. (ANI)