PM Narendra Modi visited Gujarat, inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. He promised to continue the 'Superfast Express of development' and highlighted the state's achievements in solar power and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on a one-day visit on Tuesday and was warmly welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On this occasion, BJP State president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya, Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Anju Sharma, In-charge Director General of Police K LN Rao, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, Major General Gaurav Bagga, and Ahmedabad Collector Sujit Kumar also greeted and welcomed the Prime Minister.

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PM Launches Rs 20,000 Crore Projects

The PM addressed a public gathering at Vav-Tharad after inaugurating and dedicating multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span key sectors including Power, Railways, Road Transport & Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development.

PM Modi assured that the BJP-led government will continue the "Superfast Express of development" with people's trust from local government levels to Parliament. Hailing Gujarat's budget of Rs 4.08 lakh crores, PM Modi said, "The Gujarat government has presented the budget of over 4 lakhs crores. This money will be spent on the development of villages, town and cities. As long as your trust remains--from the Panchayat to the Parliament--the 'Superfast Express' of development will continue to move forward at this very pace."

Gujarat's Leadership in Solar Power

The PM noted Gujarat's achievements in solar power production, stating that the state is at the forefront of renewable energy development in India. "Today, Gujarat is leading the way in solar power, with its achievements shining brightly. The state is at the forefront of renewable energy development in India because it began focusing on this sector when there was little national attention. In 2010, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I initiated the establishment of a solar park--a multi-technology project that sparked the solar energy movement in the region," he said.

Key Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

PM Modi inaugurated the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders and laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-lI) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway. (ANI)