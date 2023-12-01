PM Modi in Dubai to attend COP28 Summit, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

PM Modi in Dubai: The enthusiastic Indian diaspora sang "Saare Jahan Se Achha" as well as chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down at Dubai airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in Dubai where he will attend the World Climate Action Summit that will be held alongside the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28.

The Prime Minister will hold meetings with global leaders and participate in special events aimed at furthering climate action, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.



He was received by UAE's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

The Indian community welcomed PM Modi when he arrived at the hotel, chanting "Modi, Modi," "Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar," and "Vande Mataram." In a tweet, PM Modi said he was "deeply moved" by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well. The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

In addition to addressing the World Climate Action Summit's opening session in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi will also take part in three high-level side events, two of which will be co-hosted by India.

The high-level portion of COP28 is called the World Climate Action Summit. A number of international leaders are expected to attend the conference to talk about how to successfully tackle climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

