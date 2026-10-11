In Chennai, PM Modi stated that India's growth is driven by its states, highlighting the Centre's focus on boosting local manufacturing in Tamil Nadu via 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local', and launched projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's global growth is powered by the progress of its states, and reaffirmed the Centre's focus on strengthening local manufacturing, infrastructure and job creation during his visit to Tamil Nadu. Addressing a public gathering in Chennai, the Prime Minister emphasised that national progress is inextricably linked to state-level industrial power, noting how flagship central initiatives have provided a direct thrust to Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem.

Strengthening States to Strengthen the Nation

"We need to strengthen the states to strengthen the nation, and therefore, the central government is promoting manufacturing in states like Tamil Nadu. The campaigns of the central government, be it 'Make in India' or 'Vocal for Local', are benefiting Tamil Nadu as well," he said.

Focus on Urban Mobility

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of modern public mobility and robust urban infrastructure in driving the state's economic progress and improving citizens' daily lives. "Urban development is a major priority for us in Tamil Nadu... and public transport plays a major role in it, as it enhances ease of living," PM Modi said.

Cooperative Federalism and Job Creation

Emphasising cooperative federalism through economic empowerment, the Prime Minister noted that the Union Government has placed targeted focus on expanding industrial capacity in manufacturing hubs like Tamil Nadu. PM Modi further lauded the state’s workforce and industrial base for driving nationwide employment opportunities, pointing out the positive ripple effects of industrial expansion on youth livelihoods.

"Due to the growth in manufacturing, lakhs of direct and indirect jobs have been created for youth in the country and Tamil Nadu has played an appreciable role in this growth," the Prime Minister added.

Developmental Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai, highlighting their potential to improve connectivity, strengthen industrial growth, and create employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present on the dais during the event, alongside senior state and central leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the socio-economic impact of the initiatives, emphasising how the projects would make daily commutes easier, boost industrial and trade activities, and open new avenues of employment for young people in the state. "Today's program involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier; others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu," the Prime Minister said.