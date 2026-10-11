Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appeals for unity and water discipline amid a severe farm crisis. He urged people to prioritise drinking water over rabi crops to save lives, as the state faces a major drought after erratic monsoons.

Facing one of the worst farm crises in recent years, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday made a sombre appeal for unity and strict water discipline. Recalling how unpredictable weather first raised hopes of a record harvest before turning into a widespread dry spell, he urged people to prioritise drinking water over rabi crop irrigation to save lives in the difficult summer months ahead.

Opening his address by acknowledging the scale of suffering across the state, he said, "Brothers and sisters, this year has brought profound distress to us all. It is a year of severe challenges where we must stand side-by-side and fight this battle against drought together."

Erratic Monsoon Triggers Widespread Drought

He then explained the cruel turn the monsoon had taken this year. After an initial spell of heavy rain that had raised hopes for a bumper harvest, the weather abruptly changed, leaving fields parched at the most critical stage of crop growth. "During the first two months of the Kharif season, heavy rainfall made the land lush and green, raising hopes for record-breaking crop yields. However, over the following two months, the rains completely vanished. After enduring early floods, the rains disappeared precisely when the crops needed water the most, triggering a major drought. Well water sources, drains, and rivers have dried up, destroying key crops such as cotton, soybean, tur, maize, and sugarcane," he said.

Government Pledges Aid Beyond Formal Rules

Kharif crops sown over 147 lakh hectares suffered extensive wilting due to dry spells lasting 40–60 days between rainfall cycles. Against this backdrop of crop failure and dried-up water sources, Fadnavis announced that the government would go beyond formal rules to ensure no affected farmer is left out of relief measures. "Although the state government officially declared 265 talukas as drought-affected, we recognize that similar distress prevails elsewhere. Regardless of whether formal criteria are met, we have decided that any village or farmer suffering crop loss will receive government assistance. Preparations for aid distribution are already under way."

Urgent Appeal for Water Discipline

The state declared a drought in 265 out of 358 talukas (approx. 74% of the state across 32 districts). Looking ahead to the harsh summer months, the Chief Minister made a clear and urgent appeal for water discipline, asking citizens to choose survival over cultivation in the coming Rabi season. "We must maintain drinking water supplies until August, which will require tanker operations on a large scale. I appeal to all villagers: if water is scarce during the Rabi season, do not misuse drinking water reserves for agriculture. Our primary duty is to keep our people and livestock alive through May, June, and July. Our planning must strictly reserve water for human and animal consumption before allocation for any other purpose," he said.

Statewide Impact and Relief Measures

Notably, overall rainfall fell 18% below normal, with 31 of 36 districts facing rainfall deficits. Regions like Marathwada (-38%) and Vidarbha (-27%) were hit hardest. A 12-point relief package was activated, including student fee waivers, power bill discounts, EGS relaxation, and mandatory drinking water cuts/reservations across municipalities and panchayats. (ANI)

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