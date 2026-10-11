Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has approved Rs 9.75 crore in financial aid for 123 sportspersons under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana. The amount for 89 elite and 34 school athletes will be disbursed in a phased manner.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has approved Rs 9.75 crore in financial assistance for 123 sportspersons, including 89 elite athletes and 34 school-level athletes, under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY), according to an official press release issued on Sunday.

To ensure transparency and timely disbursement, 60 per cent of the approved amount, totalling Rs 5.85 crore, will be transferred directly to the verified bank accounts of beneficiaries in the first phase. The remaining Rs 3.90 crore will be released after verification of utilisation certificates and supporting vouchers, the release said.

About the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana

According to the release, the second instalment is subject to verification of expenditure-related documents. The financial assistance has been approved on the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, with the scheme aimed at supporting sporting talent at both elite and grassroots levels across the national capital.

Financial Assistance and Expanded Disciplines

Under the scheme, elite sportspersons can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 20 lakh per individual to meet expenses related to specialised coaching, modern sporting equipment, nutrition and training requirements.

The government has also expanded the range of sporting disciplines covered under the scheme to provide opportunities to athletes in both established and emerging sports.

At the elite level, Wushu, roller skating, kabaddi, handball and basketball have been added. At the school level, the expanded list includes Wushu, Mallakhamb, Yogasana and roller skating.

Minister's Vision for Sports Development

In a statement, Sood said sports and physical education were integral to the development of young people and that financial constraints should not prevent aspiring athletes from pursuing their goals.

He said the scheme was intended to strengthen support for school-level talent as well as elite sportspersons, helping them access training and resources required to compete at national and international levels. The minister also highlighted the inclusion of traditional and modern sporting disciplines, saying the expansion would create more opportunities for young athletes to develop their abilities and represent the country at major competitions.

Strengthening the Support System

The MMKPY assistance is designed to address the differing requirements of school athletes and elite sportspersons. While school-level support focuses on nurturing emerging talent through educational institutions, assistance for elite athletes is intended to meet the demands of advanced competitive training.

The Delhi government's latest approval seeks to strengthen the support system for athletes by combining direct financial assistance with a wider range of eligible sporting disciplines and a phased disbursement mechanism. (ANI)