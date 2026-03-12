The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission announced a schedule for ward delimitation in Shimla, Una, and the new Nagar Panchayat Bir. The process follows changes in municipal areas, with a timeline for public objections and final orders by April.

The State Election Commission, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday issued a notification announcing the schedule for the delimitation of wards in select Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state following recent changes in municipal areas.

Affected Urban Local Bodies

According to the notification, the delimitation exercise will cover urban bodies where areas have been newly created or included. These include the Shimla Municipal Corporation in Shimla district, the Una Municipal Corporation in Una district, and the Nagar Panchayat Bir in Kangra district. The commission said the process has been initiated after the Department of Urban Development notified changes in the jurisdiction of these urban bodies, including the inclusion of Rohru area in Shimla Municipal Corporation and additional areas in the Una Municipal Corporation, while Bir in Kangra district has been newly created as a Nagar Panchayat.

Exercising powers under Article 243ZA of the Constitution of India and relevant provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, the commission has laid down a detailed timeline for the delimitation process.

Detailed Delimitation Schedule

As per the schedule, the draft proposal for the delimitation of wards will be published on March 12. Residents of the concerned municipal areas can submit objections or suggestions till March 19. The Deputy Commissioners concerned will examine and dispose of these objections by March 23. Appeals against their decisions can be filed before the respective Divisional Commissioners within seven days of the orders. The Divisional Commissioners will dispose of such appeals up to April 1, while the final delimitation orders are to be issued on or before April 4. The reservation of seats for the wards will be completed by April 6, after which the final reservation report will be submitted to the commission.

The notification also states that if no objections or appeals are received within the stipulated period, the concerned Deputy Commissioners may directly issue final delimitation orders and initiate the reservation process.

The commission has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Shimla, Una and Kangra districts to carry out the delimitation exercise in accordance with earlier instructions issued by the commission. (ANI)