PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Feb 14 to launch development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore. Key inaugurations include the region's first Emergency Landing Facility, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, a National Data Centre, and IIM Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, where he is set to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 10:30 AM, the PM will land at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, where he will witness the Aerial Display of Fighters, Transports and Helicopters. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inspect the newly built Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra. Later, at approximately 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate and flag off development projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

Emergency Landing Facility (ELF)

The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and takeoff of military and civilian aircraft during emergencies. It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu

Further, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore. The 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It will cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati to seven minutes.

Given the region's high seismicity, the bridge incorporates base isolation using friction pendulum bearings. High-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance.

A Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS) has also been incorporated to enable real-time condition monitoring, early damage detection, and improved safety and service life of the extradosed bridge.

National Data Centre for the Northeastern region

According to the PMO, PM Modi will inaugurate the National Data Centre for the Northeastern region at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam. The state-of-the-art Data Centre, with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW, will host mission-critical applications for various government departments and serve as a Disaster Recovery centre for other National Data Centres. This will enable governments in the Northeast to digitally deliver essential citizen-centric services.

Aligned with the vision of Digital India, the National Data Centre for the northeastern region has been envisioned as a strategic initiative to strengthen the region's ICT backbone and ensure robust, secure, and always-available digital infrastructure.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, which will provide a major boost to higher and management education in the North-Eastern Region.

PM-eBus Sewa Scheme

Finally, PM Modi will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50), and Chandigarh (25). With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit from access to clean, affordable, and reliable public transport services, thereby improving urban mobility and enhancing quality of life. (ANI)