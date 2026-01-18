PM Narendra Modi's two-day Assam visit features the Bhoomi Pujan for the Rs 6,950 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project and the launch of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, aimed at boosting connectivity and protecting wildlife.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will launch key development initiatives on Sunday. The visit includes the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project and the flagging off of new Amrit Bharat Express trains, aimed at boosting regional connectivity in the Northeast.

Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season. During the programme, Amrit Bharat trains… pic.twitter.com/bd8X4MTEfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2026 In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season. During the programme, Amrit Bharat trains will be flagged off, which will improve connectivity for the people of Assam."

Kaziranga Corridor and New Trains Launch

Today, at around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore and will flag off 2 new Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor, Nagaon district.

About the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature a 35 km Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km Bypass section, and a 30 km widening of the existing NH-715 highway section from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park's rich biodiversity.

Enhanced Connectivity and Wildlife Protection

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

Urban Decongestion through Bypasses

As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

New Amrit Bharat Express Services

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains - Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer, more convenient travel for people. (ANI)