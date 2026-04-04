Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram for the Keralam assembly polls. He expressed confidence in a BJP-NDA victory, stating that the countdown for the LDF government's exit has begun and a transformation is coming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow here as a part of the BJP's campaign push for the forthcoming Keralam legislative assembly polls. The supporters of the BJP thronged the roadshow to express support for the party. Along with the locals, Keralam BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar and the party's candidate for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, R Sreelekha, were also present in the roadshow.

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PM Modi Expresses Confidence in Poll Victory

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA government will come to power in Keralam assembly polls and said people's faith in the NDA and the immense support from women is visible across the state. Addressing a rally in Thiruvalla to shore up the BJP prospects in the assembly polls, PM Modi said the biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. "I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction. The biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. It is now certain that the countdown to the exit of the LDF government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam," he said.

The Prime Minister referred to the presence of large number of people while on his way to the rally venue. "Upon my arrival, I witnessed massive crowds lining the entire route to this venue. The Left speaks of human chains, but the people of Keralam have shown their love for the NDA by forming a human wall," he said.

"I recently had an extensive interaction with BJP Keralam karyakartas during the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot campaign. Over 1,25,000 karyakartas from 5,000 Shakti Kendras across Keralam connected and shared their insights. One message was clear: Keralam has made up its mind to show the door to the LDF government," he added.

Highlights Centre's Support for Keralam

PM Modi talked of the support extended by the Centre for the development of the state. "When LDF and UDF were in power at the Centre, Keralam received far less. Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period," he added.

Election Dates

Kerala will face polls on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4 along with that of polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.