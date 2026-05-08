LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan said the alliance is yet to decide on the Leader of the Opposition and dismissed demands for a leadership change in the CPI(M), stating a detailed analysis of the election defeat will be conducted by June 15.

LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Thursday said that the alliance is yet to decide a name for the leader of opposition in the Keralam Assembly, and dismissed demands of a leadership change in the CPI(M) after the alliance lost the elections under outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, TP Ramakrishnan claimed that the posters demanding a leadership change had no connection with the CPI(M). Ramakrishnan, "Leader of the Opposition has not been decided yet. Once the Congress decides who its Chief Minister will be, we will immediately announce the Opposition Leader as well. The issue of the Opposition Leader has not been discussed so far. There is no dispute over making the decision. It is the CPI(M) that has to decide who the Opposition Leader will be. The CPI has not informed the LDF of any stand that Pinarayi Vijayan should not become the Opposition Leader. Changing the leadership is not under the party's consideration. There are also no discussions about replacing the CPI(M) secretary. The posters demanding a leadership change have no connection with the party."

LDF to Analyse Poll Defeat

After the LDF was restricted to 35 seats in the Keralam Assembly elections, with 26 seats won by the CPI(M), Ramakrishnan noted that the alliance will conduct a detailed analysis of the reasons behind the election defeat. "LDF will conduct a detailed analysis of the reasons behind the election defeat. All constituent parties have already begun efforts in that direction. Each party will examine what led to the setback. The LDF accepts the people's verdict. A comprehensive review will be carried out to identify the reasons for the defeat, and the process will be completed by June 15. Opinions from all sections of society will be heard. Corrective measures will be taken based on the trust and feedback of the people. The people are our priority. The Left Front will move forward by placing its faith in the people. After these reviews, the LDF will meet to assess the overall political atmosphere and take further decisions," he said.

Congress Deliberates on CM Post

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Mukul Wasnik from Kerala said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results.

Wasnik said, "In Kerala, following a Congress Legislative Party meeting, all party MLAs discussed and approved a proposal authorising the Congress high command to select the leader of the legislative party. A detailed report will be submitted to the party leadership."

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh also said that the decision depends on the party high command. "I don't know what happened in the meeting. I just came here to see off the observers. They are my good friends. Everything depends upon the High Command. They are taking our opinions collectively and individually. But the final decision has to be taken by the Congress High Command," Suresh said. (ANI)