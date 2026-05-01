Nashik Police arrested key accused Nida Khan from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the TCS case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. Her anticipatory bail plea was recently dismissed by a local court.

Nashik TCS Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Arrested

Nashik Police has taken one of the key accused in the Nashik TCS case, Nida Khan, into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Thursday. She was named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. Further legal action is underway.

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Earlier this week, a local court dismissed Nida Khan's anticipatory bail plea. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also present in court and placed details related to the case before the bench. The prosecution strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations. Even before that, the court had also denied interim protection to Khan on April 20.

Broader Investigation Details Emerge

Previously, five accused were arrested and sent into police custody. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka. Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon are two key accused in the case. A four-member Fact Finding Committee was also formed to inquire into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment in the case.

CM Fadnavis Vows to 'Get to the Root'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident at the TCS facility a "very serious matter" and said the government is investigating the case. Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis confirmed that state authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to uncover the origins of the controversy that has gripped the tech hub.

"The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to get to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he said. (ANI)