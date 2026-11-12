PM Narendra Modi showcased railway electrification as a sign of accelerated development, urged youth to combat substance abuse, and called for spreading the positive narrative of 'The India Story' globally during his Diwali Milan address.

PM Modi Praises Infrastructure Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pointed to the electrification of the Indian Railways as a prime example of accelerated execution under his administration. Addressing the media at a Diwali Milan at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi contrasted the pace of infrastructure development and welfare delivery over the past decade with previous decades. He said that critical national projects that once took generations are now nearing full completion.

"In our country, the electrification of the railways has been underway since the 1930s, meaning it began 100 years ago. Yet, by 2014, even after 90 years, only 30 per cent of the work had been completed. Had we continued at that same pace, it would have taken several more decades to finish. Today, however, almost the entire Indian railway network has been electrified," he said.

Poverty Alleviation and National Narrative

Criticising the previous government, PM Modi asserted that it promised to eradicate poverty every election cycle; however, under the Modi administration, the poorer section of society is lifting themselves out of poverty on their own. "There was a time when every leader, speaking from the Red Fort, would talk about eradicating poverty, as if it were a mandatory mantra. Every election cycle brought promises to eliminate poverty. But today, the poor are lifting themselves out of poverty," he said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasised that the country possesses young talent, which shall be shared with the world. Pointing at 'The India Story' narrative, PM Modi urged the citizens to ensure that the achievements, talent, and positive transformations should be shared globally. We possess a young population, talent, technology, and affordable data—and, most importantly, we have a magnificent narrative to share with the world: 'The India Story'... We must consider whether our content truly reflects India—are our achievements, talent, and positive transformations receiving adequate space? There is no shortage of such stories in India," he said.

Focus on Youth and Social Responsibility

PM Modi underscored the need to steer the youth away from harmful paths such as substance abuse. He called upon media organisations to actively participate in nation-building by raising awareness and foster national unity. "We must raise awareness about the problem of substance abuse. We must keep our youth away from this menace. When the media gives space to issues of social significance, matters that foster national unity, and incorporates them into its discourse, it further accelerates the mission of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

The Diwali Milan programme was attended by several senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.