The 2026 Assam Rifles Commanders' Conference in Shillong focused on operational readiness, strategic border management along the Indo-Myanmar border, modernization of weaponry, and enhancing counter-insurgency capabilities for national security.

Assam Rifles Commanders' Conference 2026 Held in Shillong

The Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference 2026 was held from November 12 to 13 at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong. The two-day conference was chaired by Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles. The conference brought together Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and senior Staff Officers to discuss important operational, administrative and strategic matters related to the Force. During the conference, officials reviewed the current security situation, assessed operational preparedness and discussed strategies to deal with emerging security challenges. Special focus was given to strengthening border management along the Indo-Myanmar Border, improving counter-insurgency capabilities and ensuring the operational readiness of the Force. The discussions also focused on modernising the Force, introducing advanced weapons and equipment, using new technologies, improving intelligence coordination and strengthening cooperation between different agencies. Other important topics included training, capacity building, infrastructure development and welfare measures to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Force. Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera reviewed the operational achievements of various formations and gave strategic guidance on future priorities. He appreciated the dedication, professionalism and commitment of all ranks in maintaining peace and security under challenging conditions. He also stressed the importance of adapting to changing situations, adopting new technologies and maintaining continuous operational vigilance to deal with evolving security challenges. The conference also provided an opportunity for commanders to share best practices, new ideas and important operational experiences. The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening operational capabilities, protecting national security and maintaining the highest traditions of Assam Rifles in service to the nation.