A dispute over a cancelled parcel in Ambernath escalated into violence when a delivery executive assaulted an elderly couple. The following day, the executive returned with associates to attack their son, with both shocking incidents captured on CCTV.

A delivery executive in Maharashtra's Ambernath allegedly assaulted an elderly couple following a dispute over a cancelled parcel order. The confrontation reportedly did not end there. The next day, the delivery worker allegedly returned with seven to eight associates and attacked the couple's son. Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras.

The incident took place at Sharda Apartment on B Cabin Road in Ambernath East. The footage has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over the safety of residents and the conduct of delivery personnel.

According to reports, the parcel was ordered by Vasant Salunkhe’s son on an e-commerce platform. However, the delivery executive arrived at their residence during Lakshmi Puja.

While the family was busy celebrating the festival, Salunkhe reportedly told the delivery person to either come tomorrow with the parcel or cancel the order.

The request allegedly angered the delivery executive, who reportedly used abusive language during the argument. The confrontation subsequently turned violent, with the elderly couple allegedly being assaulted. The matter was taken to the police station where counter complaints were allegedly lodged over the original altercation.

Delivery Executive Returns With Associates

The incident is said to have escalated the next day, when the delivery worker came back with seven to eight associates. The group reportedly targeted the couple's son, who had questioned the delivery executive over the earlier confrontation.

Local media said the son was beaten and suffered injuries to his eye and cheek. The family has demanded strict action against those involved in the attack.

The CCTV footage reportedly captures the confrontations and has become central to the discussion surrounding the incident.

Watch CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Case Registered

After the second attack, the family went to the Shivajinagar police station. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the incident.

The investigators also said they are investigating whether the delivery executive has been involved in such incidents in the past.

The incident has raised concerns about how a dispute over a routine parcel delivery escalated into violence against an elderly couple and their family. Further details about arrests and the identities of the other alleged attackers are awaited.