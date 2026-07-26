PM Narendra Modi lauded the successful launch of Vikram-1 during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, calling it a historic moment for India's space sector. He said the achievement filled every citizen with pride and highlighted the growing role of private players.

PM Modi Hails Historic Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying the achievement has filled every citizen with pride and marked a historic moment for India's space sector, as he highlighted the growing role of private players in the country's space journey.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Last Sunday, Vikram-1's successful launch filled every citizen with pride. We all witnessed this historic moment for the Indian space sector."

"This is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators have accomplished something unimaginable. They have demonstrated remarkable skill, passion, and patience," he added.

Vikram-1: India's First Private Rocket

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit on July 18, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM), before injecting its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit.

The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

BJP Leaders Tune in to 'Mann Ki Baat'

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders and Chief Ministers listened to the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' across the country. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP national president Nitin Nabin listened to the programme in Patna, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heard it in Raipur. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha listened to the episode in Agartala, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heard the Prime Minister's address in Kamrup.