Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar paid tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He announced a meeting with MPs in Delhi over the state's drought situation and commented on the NEET issue, saying the Education Minister was 'made to resign'.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar laid a wreath and paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, and retired servicemen participated in the programme. Retired armed forces personnel also took part in the event.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity.

CM to meet Karnataka MPs on state issues

Speaking to reporters on his upcoming visit for a high-level meeting with all Karnataka MP's in the national capital, CM Shivakumar said that he wants to present various issues connected to the state, and hoped all MPs will work in the interest of the state. "Tomorrow, I have called an MPs' meeting. Around seven or eight ministers will be attending it in Delhi. We want to present various issues connected to the state, and I hope all of them will work in the interest of the state. We are going through difficult times due to this drought situation, but we hope that, at this point, the Central Government will help all of us. I will brief all my Members of Parliament and then meet all the leaders of the all-party delegation in Bengaluru," the Chief Minister added.

'Education Minister was made to resign': Shivakumar on NEET issue

Further, reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the nationwide protest over the NEET paper leak issue, CM Shivakumar asserted that the Education Minister didn't resign willingly, as he was made to resign and said the future stands with all the youth and students. "The Education Minister of the country did not resign. He was made to resign. It is not about any political party. It was the wish of the students of the country, the youth of the country, and 130 crore people of the country. The future stands with all the youth and students. So, we have to respect their sentiments and protect their interests," he added.

Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education. (ANI)