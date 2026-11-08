PM Modi exchanged Diwali greetings with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before traveling to Bastar to celebrate the festival with security forces in a historic visit to the region, honoring fallen heroes and joining in local celebrations.

President Murmu and PM Modi Exchange Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings. Earlier today, extending festive wishes, the official X account of Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Sharing warm wishes for a happy and safe festival of lights, President Droupadi Murmu extended Diwali greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad, wishing everyone health, happiness and prosperity. The President wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

Significance of the Festival

In her Diwali message shared through a greeting card, President Murmu highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the festival, recalling the celebrations following Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. She wrote, “After the victory over Ravana, the celebration that took place on Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya, during which he joyfully witnessed the beautiful rows of lamps, forms the cultural and devotional basis of the popular belief behind celebrating Diwali. This festival is also a symbol of the beginning of Ram Rajya."

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali with Security Forces in Bastar

Meanwhile, continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside the nation's security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in numerous festivities with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, highlighting the transformation of the region, which was once a Naxal stronghold.

Visiting the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, historically the primary launchpad for operations into Abujhmad and Bastar, PM Modi paid tribute to fallen CRPF heroes at the camp memorial. In high-spirited scenes of celebration, security forces danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister. The atmosphere resonated with high-energy chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as troops celebrated the festival of lights with the Prime Minister in a region once considered a core Naxal stronghold. (ANI)