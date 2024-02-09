Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi forms committee of Secretaries formed to safeguard interests of Scheduled Castes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the establishment of a Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to address the grievances of Scheduled Castes

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    A Committee of Secretaries has been formed under the leadership of the Cabinet Secretary, following directives from the Prime Minister, to assess administrative measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of Scheduled Castes, including the Madigas and other similar groups, sources said on Friday. The committee held its second meeting, during which it engaged with a delegation representing the Madiga community from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

    Expressing appreciation for the establishment of the Committee of Secretaries, the Madiga delegation conveyed their concerns regarding the socio-economic challenges faced by their community. They urged the Government of India to ensure equitable access to welfare and development schemes for Madiga community members, along with other similarly situated groups, sources said.

    Acknowledging the delegation's concerns, the committee assured them that the government consistently monitors the welfare of various societal segments. It pledged to thoroughly examine the issues raised and undertake necessary follow-up actions to address them effectively.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
