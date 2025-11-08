Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, including the Banaras-Khajuraho route. The total number of such trains now exceeds 160, as part of a campaign to transform Indian Railways.

In a significant step towards expanding India's modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi welcomed all the dignitaries and offered his respectful greetings to all families of Varanasi, the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath. He remarked on the extraordinary celebrations witnessed during Dev Deepawali. He noted that today is also an auspicious occasion and extended his best wishes to everyone for this festival of development.

PM Highlights Infrastructure's Role in Development

Noting that across the developed nations of the world, a major driver of economic growth has been robust infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that in every country that has achieved significant progress and development, infrastructure advancement has played a pivotal role. He stated that India, too, is rapidly striding on this path.

New Routes and Milestone

In this context, the Prime Minister announced the launch of new Vande Bharat trains across various regions of the country. In addition to the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat, he flagged off the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat, the Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat, and the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat. With the addition of these four new trains, the total number of operational Vande Bharat trains in the country has now surpassed 160. The Prime Minister extended his congratulations to the people of Varanasi and all citizens of India on the launch of these trains.

A Symbol of 'Made in India' Pride

"Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways", underlined the Prime Minister, emphasising that this is a comprehensive campaign to transform Indian Railways. He described Vande Bharat as a train made by Indians, for Indians, and of Indians, one that fills every Indian with pride. He noted that even foreign passengers are astonished upon seeing Vande Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India has embarked on a mission to enhance its resources for a developed India, and these trains are poised to become milestones in that journey.

Connecting Heritage and Boosting Pilgrimage Economy

Highlighting that in India, pilgrimage has been regarded for centuries as a medium of national consciousness, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that these journeys are not merely routes for divine darshan, but sacred traditions that connect with the soul of India. He cited Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra as spiritual centres of the nation's heritage.

"These holy sites are now being connected through the Vande Bharat network; it marks a convergence of India's culture, faith, and development journey. This is a significant step towards transforming heritage cities into symbols of national progress", exclaimed the Prime Minister.

Economic Boom in Varanasi and UP

Highlighting the often-overlooked economic dimension of pilgrimage in India, the Prime Minister noted that over the past 11 years, developmental initiatives in Uttar Pradesh have elevated pilgrimage to a new level. Last year alone, 11 crore devotees visited Varanasi for darshan of Baba Vishwanath. Since the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, over 6 crore people have visited the temple of Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Modi stated that these pilgrims have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh's economy.

He remarked that this influx has provided sustained earning opportunities to hotels, traders, transport companies, local artists, and boat operators across the state. As a result, hundreds of youth in Varanasi are now launching new ventures, from transport services to Banarasi saree businesses. He affirmed that these developments have opened the doors of prosperity in Uttar Pradesh and in Varanasi.

Transforming Varanasi into a Health and Infrastructure Hub

The Prime Minister stated that to realise the mantra of a developed India through a developed Varanasi, continuous infrastructure development is underway in the city. He highlighted that Varanasi is witnessing the establishment, expansion and qualitative improvement of quality hospitals, improved roads, gas pipeline networks, and internet connectivity. He mentioned that rapid progress is being made on the ropeway project, and sports infrastructure such as the Ganjari and Sigra stadiums is also in place. The Prime Minister emphasised that the goal is to make visiting, living in, and experiencing Banaras a special experience for everyone.

Noting that the government is consistently working to improve healthcare services in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi recalled the situation 10-11 years ago. He remarked that for serious illnesses, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was the only option, and due to overwhelming patient numbers, many were unable to receive treatment even after waiting overnight. For diseases like cancer, people had to sell land and farms to seek treatment in Mumbai. The Prime Minister affirmed that his government has worked to reduce these concerns. He listed the Mahamana Cancer Hospital for cancer treatment, Shankar Netralaya for eye care, the advanced trauma centre and Centenary Hospital at BHU, and the divisional hospital at Pandeypur as institutions that have become a boon for Varanasi, Purvanchal, and neighbouring states. He added that due to Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi Kendras in these hospitals, lakhs of poor patients are saving crores of rupees. This has not only alleviated public anxiety but has also led to Varanasi being recognised as the health capital of the entire region.

Emphasising the need to sustain the momentum and energy of Varanasi's development so that the grandeur of the city continues to grow rapidly in prosperity, Prime Minister Modi concluded by expressing the vision that every visitor from across the world should experience a unique energy, enthusiasm, and joy in the sacred city of Baba Vishwanath.

PM Modi Interacts with Students

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned meeting the students who were present at the flag-off event. He praised Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making it a practice to arrange competition among students during the launch of Vande Bharat trains. He commended the children for the paintings and poems presented at the competition, which were based on various themes, including Viksit Bharat, Viksit Kashi, and Surakshit Bharat. He also lauded their parents and teachers for the support, guidance and encouragement provided.

The Prime Minister further proposed the idea of organising a Children's Literary Meet and the 8-10 winners can be taken across India for other competitions.

He further expressed pride in being a parliamentarian from Varanasi, which has such talented children, and congratulated them.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present, along with other dignitaries, at the event. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi, George Kurian, Ravneet Singh Bittu and other dignitaries had connected through videoconferencing to the event.

The flagging off of 4 new Vande Bharat trains marks another milestone in realising the Prime Minister's vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.