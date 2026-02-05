Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel called PM Modi 'fatally dangerous' and the 'weakest' PM, alleging he is being exploited by the US and China. Other leaders at the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Punjab slammed the weakening of the scheme.

Baghel slams PM Modi's foreign policy, leadership

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is proving to be "fatally dangerous" for the country and the "weakest and most cowardly" Prime Minister India has had, the release said.

Addressing a large public gathering at the Bhoa district during the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', Baghel claimed that both the United States and China have identified Prime Minister Modi's weaknesses and are exploiting them. He alleged that Modi was being "intimidated and arm-twisted" by global powers.

Referring to the recent India-US trade understanding, Baghel said the deal was unequal and against India's interests. He claimed that while the US would impose tariffs on Indian goods, India had agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, terming it an unprecedented surrender. He further alleged that even Pakistan levies tariffs on US goods, unlike India under Modi.

Congress leaders attack government over MGNREGA

Baghel also criticised changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), expressing confidence that just as the Centre was forced to repeal the three farm laws, it would also be compelled to restore MGNREGA in its original form.

Warring alleges systematic weakening of scheme

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that Prime Minister Modi has been hostile to MGNREGA from the very beginning and has systematically weakened the scheme that guarantees 100 days of work to rural households.

Questioning the government's claim of providing 125 days of work, Warring said the average employment under MGNREGA during the Modi government stood at just 48 days. Citing Ludhiana as an example, he claimed that out of 1.21 lakh registered families, only 12 families received 100 days of employment. He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging it failed MGNREGA workers by stopping work even before the new provisions were introduced. Warring asserted that the Congress would continue its agitation until MGNREGA is fully restored. He also warned against what he described as the BJP's attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines.

'MGNREGA a legal right, not charity': Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa said MGNREGA is not a charity but a legal right and a lifeline for rural Punjab. He alleged that the BJP has dismantled the rights of the poor and common citizens and accused the AAP government of reducing governance to publicity, with poor implementation and lack of accountability.

AICC General Secretary and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also addressed the rally.

Speakers congratulated former Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal for organising the programme at short notice.

Former minister Aruna Chaudhary, along with several other Congress leaders and workers, was present on the occasion. (ANI)