PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, describing it as a vibrant celebration that strengthens cultural unity under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' He said the event is an extraordinary confluence of language and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam commenced, describing the event as a vibrant celebration that strengthens cultural unity under the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "As the Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins today, I convey my best wishes for this vibrant programme which deepens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I wish everyone coming for the Sangamam a pleasant and memorable stay in Kashi!" As the Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins today, I convey my best wishes for this vibrant programme which deepens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I wish everyone coming for the Sangamam a pleasant and memorable stay in Kashi! https://t.co/KpxREQX4rw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2025

Reflections in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his latest Mann Ki Baat address, PM Narendra Modi reflected on the extraordinary confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's oldest living cities - the spirit of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He highlighted the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam beginning on December 02, 2025 at Namo Ghat and Banaras Hindu University, shaped by the inspiring theme "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam." A reminder of how KTS has become a cherished platform for celebrating language, heritage, and unity, as Kashi prepares to welcome Tamil Nadu with warmth and pride.

In a visionary message that strengthens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the Prime Minister said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a wonderful confluence of language and culture. In his address, he said that when Tamil, one of the world's oldest languages, and Kashi, one of the world's oldest cities, come together on one platform, the sight is truly extraordinary.

Prime Minister said that this event has emerged as an important platform for those who love the Tamil language and culture. The enthusiasm among the people of Kashi and the preparations to welcome guests from Tamil Nadu are remarkable.

'Deeply Joyful Experience for Kashi'

Prime Minister said that whenever he speaks to the people of Kashi, they share that being a part of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a deeply joyful experience for them. This platform gives them the opportunity to learn new things, meet people from different fields, and understand Tamil culture closely.

PM Modi said that the people of Kashi are once again fully prepared with great enthusiasm to welcome their brothers and sisters coming from Tamil Nadu.

Strengthening National Unity

Reinforcing the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the Prime Minister urged people to become part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and to think about creating more such platforms that strengthen national unity and cultural diversity. Referring to the greatness of Tamil culture and language.

He said that, "Tamil Kalachaaram Uyarvanad Tamil Moli Uyarvanad Tamil Indiavin Perumidam" which means, "Tamil culture is great. Tamil language is great. Tamil is the pride of India." (ANI)