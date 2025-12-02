Indian Navy Chief Adm. Dinesh K Tripathi said the Navy's 'Operation Sindoor' saw an aggressive deployment of a carrier battle group that successfully confined the Pakistan Navy to its ports and had a noticeable economic impact on Pakistan.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Monday highlighted Operation Sindoor, an ongoing military operation. He highlighted the strategic role played by the Indian Navy, including the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea, which influenced Pakistan's naval movements. The Navy's deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea influenced Pakistan's naval movements, keeping them close to their ports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Impact of Operation Sindoor

While speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Adm. Dinesh K Tripathi said, "...It is an operation which still remains in progress, and therefore, many operational details cannot be put out in the open domain for obvious reasons... It is also in the open domain... The aggressive posturing and the immediate actions we took, including the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain in its ports and airports, or close to the Makran coast, and it never ventured out. So that was the role which the Navy played, and it has also been reported that the Navy were ready to do what was demanded. We also noticed a noticeable effect on the Pakistani economy during those four to five days... "

The Navy's deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea influenced Pakistan's naval movements, keeping them close to their ports.

Economic Fallout

The operation led to Pakistan's Navy staying close to its ports, and there were noticeable economic impacts, including shipping companies avoiding Pakistani ports and increased insurance premiums. Admiral Tripathi emphasised that while some details remain classified, the Navy's readiness and actions contributed to the outcomes.

"Many major shipping companies worldwide began avoiding Pakistani ports. There was an increase in insurance premiums for ships going to Pakistan ports, which led to a reduction in the number of merchant ships willing to take the risk," he added.

Admiral Tripathi's comments provide insight into the operation's objectives and outcomes, showcasing the Navy's role in India's strategic posture.

Navy Assures Continued Readiness

Admiral Tripathi assured that the Indian Navy is maintaining the operational tempo and ensuring that maritime domain awareness is complete after Operation Sindoor. (ANI)