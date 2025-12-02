A major forest fire near the LoC in Gurez, Bandipore, was doused by the joint efforts of the Forest Dept, Army, & district admin. DFO Waseem Farooq Mir stated mopping operations are underway & the damage is being estimated.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bandipore, Waseem Farooq Mir, stated that the forest fire was brought under control by collective efforts of the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Indian Army, the District Administration's Disaster Management Wing, and the rest of the Gurez District Administration. The forest officials are currently estimating the damage.

Major Forest Fire Near LoC in Gurez Controlled

"In the past few days, we've had 4-5 minor forest fire incidents. There was only one major fire near the LoC in Gurez. We brought it under control yesterday evening through joint efforts by the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Indian Army, the District Administration's Disaster Management Wing, and the rest of the Gurez District Administration. Mopping operations are underway today. As of now, we're estimating the damage...," Waseem Farooq Mir told ANI.

The DFO said being an area close to the Line of Control (LoC) made the operation complex as they had to take the Army into confidence.

Besides the major fire along Bagtore in Gurez, there were a few more small fires in the Bandipora forest area, all now under control.

"There is no forest fire as of now in Bandipora," he said.

Damage Assessment and Mopping Operations Underway

The fire spread to twenty to thirty hectares, which includes forest surface area, according to the officials, before it was brought under control by the authorities.

The forest protection force, forest employees, and civil authorities are conducting "mopping operations" at the site of the incident.

Vulnerability and Public Advisory

According to the officials, Bandipora is vulnerable to forest fires, and they erupt due to the high fuel load, besides the weather being dry.

The officials have advised those going to forests to exercise caution and avoid starting fires in forests and, wherever possible, take permission from the concerned range officer or DFO.