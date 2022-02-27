  • Facebook
    PM Modi extends Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, prays for blessings upon mankind

    Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals of India, celebrating the Grace of Shiva, the Adi Guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates.
     

    Team Newsable
    Coimbatore, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, founder-Isha Foundation and prayed to Adiyogi for blessings upon mankind.

    “The Adiyogi guides us to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his letter conveying Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

    “It is heartening to learn about the organization of the auspicious Mahashivratri celebrations,” the PM wrote adding that it was “an occasion to remember the omnipresence of the Adiyogi.”

    Acknowledging Sadhguru’s “indefatigable efforts for the spiritual progress of people”, the Prime Minister appreciated the “multi-faceted initiatives for environment conservation, projects for rural upliftment (and) education, health and community revitalization” which he described as “aimed at bringing about a positive change in numerous lives.”

    The Prime Minister’s letter comes in the backdrop of Isha’s annual night-long Mahashivratri festivities that draws viewership of over 100 million people from 170 countries. The 12-hour event will commence on the evening of 1st March at 6 p.m. and culminate at 6 a.m. the next day. 

    Isha Foundation thanking the Prime Minister for his warm wishes, tweeted, “We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji for his warm wishes for #Mahashivratri festivities at Adiyogi. @PMOIndia”

    Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals of India, celebrating the Grace of Shiva, the Adi Guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates. Planetary positions on this night are such that there is a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. It is enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual wellbeing to stay awake and aware, keeping the spine vertical throughout the night.

    Isha Yoga Center is gearing up to host the biggest festival of the year – Mahashivratri. The nightlong festival will begin at 6 pm on March 1 and go on till 6 am the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru.

