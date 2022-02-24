  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The auspicious day for Mahashivratri will begin at 3.16 am on Tuesday, March 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 am.
     

    One of the most important Hindu religious festivals is Mahashivratri. The festival is marked by the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Mahashivratri will be observed on March 1.

    The festival, which translates as "the great night of Shiva," heralds the end of winter and the arrival of summer. This is a significant observation in Hinduism, and it commemorates "overcoming darkness and ignorance" in life and the world. It is very important to the Hinduism Shaivism tradition, which worships Shiva as its primary deity.

    Maha Shivaratri can last anywhere from three to ten days, depending on where it falls in the Hindu calendar.

    Sivarathiri

    Significance:

    According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati married on Mahashivaratri. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, devotees fast in order to please Lord Shiva. Girls fast and perform Puja in accordance with all rituals in order to obtain the desired groom, as Mata Parvati did.

    Fasting on this day is also considered bringing good luck. Aside from that, it is also believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva on this day, one is able to overcome all of life's difficulties and obstacles. The wife of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, is also worshipped along with Lord Shiva on this day. 

    How to celebrate:

    Begin your day with a bath in Brahma Muhurta. After that, place an urn filled with water at the house's place of worship. After that, place Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati idols alongside the urn.

    Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati should be given Akshat, Paan, Betel nut, Roli, Molly, Sandalwood, Clove, Cardamom, Milk, Curd, Honey, Ghee, Datura, Belpatra, Kamalgatta, and fruits. Perform the Puja and, in the end, sing Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's aarti. 

    The festival includes a jaagaran, which is an all-night prayer vigil. Many Hindus worship Shiva with fruits, leaves, sweets, and milk, emphasising self-study and social harmony.

    Maha Shivratri

    Time: 

    The auspicious day for Mahashivaratri will begin at 3.16 am on Tuesday, March 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 am.

    Some Hindus may visit a Shiva temple or make a pilgrimage to a Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 traditional Shiva shrines in India.

    On this day, people recite Mahamritnyujya and Shiva's mantra.

    Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2022: Best places in India that celebrate festival of Lord Shiva

    Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vyas Edification; The preferred choice among students & teachers

    Vyas Edification; The preferred choice among students & teachers

    Are you sleepy and low on energy all day long? Here are 5 tips to beat lethargy RCB

    Are you sleepy and low on energy all day long? Here are 5 tips to beat lethargy

    Broccoli to almonds to oily fish: Here are some foods to boost your immune system RCB

    Broccoli to almonds to oily fish: Here are some foods to boost your immune system

    Are you hooking up Here is how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner drb

    Are you hooking up? Here’s how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner

    IMA president Dr Sahjanand Prasad Singh speaks to Asianet Newsable on Coronavirus

    IMA President Exclusive: 'No need to panic if a new variant comes'

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Budget 2022 Know when will it be presented all about it gcw

    Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

    Russia Ukraine crisis When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I toss report: Lanka opts to field, Ruturaj Gaikwad out with wrist injury-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Celeb Spotted Virat Kohli Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor Tiger Shroff in black see pics of your adored stars drb

    Celeb Spotted: Virat Kohli’s Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff in black; see pics of your adored stars

    Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham Hotspur? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search-ayh

    Conte to leave Tottenham? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon