Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

The auspicious day for Mahashivratri will begin at 3.16 am on Tuesday, March 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 am.



One of the most important Hindu religious festivals is Mahashivratri. The festival is marked by the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Mahashivratri will be observed on March 1. The festival, which translates as "the great night of Shiva," heralds the end of winter and the arrival of summer. This is a significant observation in Hinduism, and it commemorates "overcoming darkness and ignorance" in life and the world. It is very important to the Hinduism Shaivism tradition, which worships Shiva as its primary deity. Maha Shivaratri can last anywhere from three to ten days, depending on where it falls in the Hindu calendar.

Sivarathiri

Significance: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati married on Mahashivaratri. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, devotees fast in order to please Lord Shiva. Girls fast and perform Puja in accordance with all rituals in order to obtain the desired groom, as Mata Parvati did. Fasting on this day is also considered bringing good luck. Aside from that, it is also believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva on this day, one is able to overcome all of life's difficulties and obstacles. The wife of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, is also worshipped along with Lord Shiva on this day.

How to celebrate: Begin your day with a bath in Brahma Muhurta. After that, place an urn filled with water at the house's place of worship. After that, place Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati idols alongside the urn. Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati should be given Akshat, Paan, Betel nut, Roli, Molly, Sandalwood, Clove, Cardamom, Milk, Curd, Honey, Ghee, Datura, Belpatra, Kamalgatta, and fruits. Perform the Puja and, in the end, sing Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's aarti. The festival includes a jaagaran, which is an all-night prayer vigil. Many Hindus worship Shiva with fruits, leaves, sweets, and milk, emphasising self-study and social harmony.

Maha Shivratri