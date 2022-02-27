Maha Shivratri 2022: Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different? Here’s how you celebrate it

It is said that if a devotee performs Rudraabhishek of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri, all the wishes come true.

Many confuse that Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are the same. However, while Shivratri is held once every month, Maha Shivratri falls once each year and is referred to as ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ – the day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped. It is believed that if a devotee performs Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, all the wishes of the devotee come true.

Similar to Shivratri, devotees perform Shiv temples on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. However, for the unversed, Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are two different occasions. Although Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped each day of the year, Shivratri is worshipped once every month. It holds special importance in the life of a Shiv Bhakt. Shivratri is celebrated once every month and is also called ‘Masik Shivratri’.

Each month on the 14th day of each lunar month, Shivratri is celebrated right before the moon’s phase shifts. Devotees conduct day-long fasts and pray for Lord Shiva on the occasion while a puja is also held.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivaratri 2022: Know the stories behind Lord Shiva's third eye?

On the other hand, Maha Shivratri is the most spiritual day of the 12 Shivratris held each year. Maha Shivratri falls in February-March and is often referred to as ‘The Great Night of Lord Shiva’. Maha Shivratri is celebrated during the Falgun month, on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe this day with devotion and joy. They visit Shiv temple(s) and perform puja to seek the blessings of the Lord.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

As per the Hindu legends, it is the day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva got married. Therefore, each year, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the day when they were married. It is also a day of high importance in the life of Lord Shiva’s worshipers.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, worshippers of Lord Shiva perform Rudrabhishek of the God, do puja and seek his blessings. It is said that all the wishes and desires of a devotee come true if he/she performs the Rudrabhishek of the lord.