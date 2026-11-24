PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the nation on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab, celebrating the timeless teachings of truth, compassion, and service upheld by the first Sikh Guru across the globe.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab, saying his timeless teachings continue to guide humanity and inspire people to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity. May his message inspire us to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all.”

PM Modi Highlights Universal Relevance of Teachings

In the video message shared with the post, PM Modi said the invaluable teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to inspire people not only in India but across the world. He highlighted that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings encouraged simplicity, harmony and dedication towards others, adding that the founder of Sikhi had always contemplated the well-being of all humanity. The Prime Minister said Guru Nanak Dev Ji guided society towards the path of truth, righteous action, service, compassion and goodwill.

President Murmu Conveys Wishes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Parv, urging them to follow his teachings of equality, harmony, compassion and service to humanity. According to the X handle of the President of India, she conveyed her warm greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion.