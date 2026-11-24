Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Ganjam district to assess agricultural destruction caused by Cyclone Akvan, instructing officials to expedite damage surveys to ensure farmers receive timely financial assistance for their crop losses.

CM Majhi Directs Faster Relief for Cyclone Hit Farmers in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed district authorities to accelerate the evaluation of agricultural losses caused by Cyclone Akvan and heavy rains in Ganjam district, assuring impacted cultivators of prompt financial aid. During an on-ground inspection of damaged agricultural fields in the region, Majhi met with local villagers and growers to evaluate the scale of destruction and ongoing relief operations.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, shared details of his visit to Chhatrapur block and emphasised that timely assistance will be provided to the farmers based on the assessment “Visited Baulagam in Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district to assess cyclone-induced crop damage. Interacted with affected farmers and directed officials to expedite the damage assessment. Timely assistance will be provided based on the assessment,” Mohan Charan Majhi wrote.

Majhi also toured agricultural lands in the Purushottampur block to inspect the aftermath of the severe weather and Cyclone Akvan. Detailing his interactions with affected farmers there, he wrote, “I visited Handighar village in Purushottampur block of Ganjam district, which was affected by Cyclone ‘Akban’ and incessant rainfall, to personally assess crop damage in agricultural fields. I spoke with affected farmers and directed officials to immediately assess the damage and submit their reports. Based on these reports, our farmers will be provided appropriate assistance as soon as possible.”

Emphasising the administration's focus on rural recovery, Majhi reiterated that official surveys must be completed without delay. He stated, “The government is committed to providing the necessary assistance to those affected and protecting their interests. Visited Handighar village in Purushottampur block of Ganjam district to review crop damage caused by Cyclone Akban and incessant rainfall. Interacted with affected farmers and directed officials to expedite the damage assessment and submit their reports at the earliest.”

The Chief Minister further assured full state support to the farming community by standing by them in the difficult times. “Timely assistance will be extended based on the assessment, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and standing by them in this difficult time,” Mohan Charan Majhi stated.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts were placed in the red zone following a reassessment of the weather situation after Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district. Pujari said the cyclone crossed the coast and was moving towards the north and northwest at a wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for Mayurbhanj and Balasore, an orange warning for several other districts and a yellow warning for the remaining parts of the state. Mayurbhanj district has been placed under a red alert, with continuous heavy rainfall making the situation critical, particularly during night hours, Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick said.

Senior district officers closely monitored the situation across 12 flood-prone and vulnerable blocks. Cooked food is being distributed to people sheltered at flood relief centres. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, along with fire services personnel, remain on high alert and have been deployed at three locations in the district to respond to emergencies. Authorities are monitoring the evolving weather conditions and are prepared to intensify relief and rescue operations if required.

In Bhadrak, Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said 26,173 people had been relocated, and 145 relief camps had been set up in the district. “26,173 people from Bhadrak district have been relocated. 145 relief camps have been set up. The situation is under control,” Suraj said.