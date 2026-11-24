The Delhi HC ruled that senior citizens do not need to prove harassment to evict children from self-acquired property. Justice Amit Mahajan emphasized their right to live in their own homes with dignity, setting aside lower court orders.

Delhi High Court Rules Senior Citizens Can Evict Children Without Harassment

The Delhi High Court has held that a senior citizen seeking eviction of his children from his self-acquired property is not necessarily required to establish that he was subjected to harassment or ill-treatment, observing that it is sufficient to show that the property needs protection so that he can live there peacefully and with dignity.

Justice Amit Mahajan set aside orders passed by the District Magistrate and the Divisional Commissioner, which had rejected an 85-year-old man’s plea seeking eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law from his house in south Delhi’s Masjid Moth. The court directed the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the property within four weeks and directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to provide all necessary assistance to the senior citizen to ensure compliance with the order, if required.